South Tulsa shooting suspect receives new judge
Stanley Majors faces murder charges in the shooting death of Khalid Jabara In a previous hearing, Judge William Lafortune recused himself During a hearing Tuesday, Majors receives a new judge He previously waived his right to a preliminary hearing; his attorney filed insanity motions Man accused of threatening child he doesn't know with knife at Broken Arrow park FOX23 Investigates: Tiny Homes for Big Heroes More than 40 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish restaurants closing Milo Yiannopoulos book deal canceled following remarks on pedophilia Sargento cheese recall expanded due to possible contamination Trending Video
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS
|6 hr
|New York Times
|1
|anyone want roxys
|12 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|9
|City Of Tulsa Considers New Public Nuisance Laws (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|kayla
|44
|Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni...
|Sun
|senseless
|1
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|RDPisAthief
|5
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|tulsaTRANSITsux
|12
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Feb 15
|Black Terror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC