South Tulsa shooting suspect receives...

South Tulsa shooting suspect receives new judge

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Stanley Majors faces murder charges in the shooting death of Khalid Jabara In a previous hearing, Judge William Lafortune recused himself During a hearing Tuesday, Majors receives a new judge He previously waived his right to a preliminary hearing; his attorney filed insanity motions Man accused of threatening child he doesn't know with knife at Broken Arrow park FOX23 Investigates: Tiny Homes for Big Heroes More than 40 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish restaurants closing Milo Yiannopoulos book deal canceled following remarks on pedophilia Sargento cheese recall expanded due to possible contamination Trending Video

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS 6 hr New York Times 1
anyone want roxys 12 hr Officer Sheldon 9
News City Of Tulsa Considers New Public Nuisance Laws (Jul '10) 20 hr kayla 44
News Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni... Sun senseless 1
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) Sun RDPisAthief 5
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Feb 18 tulsaTRANSITsux 12
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Feb 15 Black Terror 3
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC