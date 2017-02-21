Sources: Feds, Local Police Serve Warrants At Tulsa Business
Sources say the federal Drug Enforcement Administration along with several other law enforcement agencies served arrest warrants in east Tulsa Wednesday morning. Tulsa Police told News On 6, officers with their Special Operations Team shot bean bag rounds to take out a light and pepper balls to take out surveillance cameras on the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|1 hr
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|church of satan
|6 hr
|Satans first mate
|109
|Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons
|23 hr
|Look at DAT hapi ...
|3
|Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS
|Tue
|New York Times
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Mon
|Officer Sheldon
|9
|City Of Tulsa Considers New Public Nuisance Laws (Jul '10)
|Mon
|kayla
|44
|Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni...
|Sun
|senseless
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC