Showers And Storms Expected In Northeast Oklahoma
We've got quite the mixed bag of weather on the way for our Sunday! Fog, clouds, sun, and storms are all in the cards as we wrap up the weekend. Areas of fog or drizzle will be possible through most of the morning hours, with some areas experiencing visibility under one mile at times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni...
|1 hr
|senseless
|1
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|RDPisAthief
|5
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sat
|tulsaTRANSITsux
|12
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 15
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Feb 15
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 15
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC