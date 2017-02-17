Showers And Storms Expected In Northe...

Showers And Storms Expected In Northeast Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

We've got quite the mixed bag of weather on the way for our Sunday! Fog, clouds, sun, and storms are all in the cards as we wrap up the weekend. Areas of fog or drizzle will be possible through most of the morning hours, with some areas experiencing visibility under one mile at times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni... 1 hr senseless 1
Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16) 3 hr RDPisAthief 5
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Sat tulsaTRANSITsux 12
anyone want roxys Feb 15 Luther Heggs 8
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Feb 15 Black Terror 3
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Feb 15 saqi49 185
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Feb 14 Jamie Dudee 10
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,003,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC