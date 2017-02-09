Sheriff: New Mental Health Pods Put Tulsa Near Top At Treating Mental Illness

Sheriff: New Mental Health Pods Put Tulsa Near Top At Treating M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Regalado said they, along with the new medical service provider, Turn Key, hope to staff the mental health pods with RNs, psychologists and more. The purpose of Thursday night's meeting was to show the public what the sheriff's office is doing to help mentally ill inmates in, and outside, of the jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.