Sheriff: New Mental Health Pods Put T...

Sheriff: New Mental Health Pods Put Tulsa Near Top At Treating Mental Illness

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Sheriff: New Mental Health Pods Put Tulsa Near Top At Treating M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Regalado said they, along with the new medical service provider, Turn Key, hope to staff the mental health pods with RNs, psychologists and more. The purpose of Thursday night's meeting was to show the public what the sheriff's office is doing to help mentally ill inmates in, and outside, of the jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10) 14 hr bob 7
anyone want roxys 16 hr Officer Sheldon 6
Amber hiberling 16 hr Officer Sheldon 2
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: 18 hr Black Terror 11
Local Politics Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ? Wed Larry 1
Local Politics Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ? Wed Larry 1
church of satan Feb 7 Eternal truth 107
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Tulsa County was issued at February 10 at 3:07AM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC