Sheriff: New Mental Health Pods Put Tulsa Near Top At Treating Mental Illness
Sheriff: New Mental Health Pods Put Tulsa Near Top At Treating M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Regalado said they, along with the new medical service provider, Turn Key, hope to staff the mental health pods with RNs, psychologists and more. The purpose of Thursday night's meeting was to show the public what the sheriff's office is doing to help mentally ill inmates in, and outside, of the jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|16 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|16 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|18 hr
|Black Terror
|11
|Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ?
|Wed
|Larry
|1
|Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ?
|Wed
|Larry
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 7
|Eternal truth
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC