Schools statewide named Schools of Character
Six schools from across the state have been named 2017 Oklahoma Schools of Character: Dove Science Academy OKC, Oklahoma City; Dove Science Academy Elementary, Oklahoma City; Dove Science Academy Tulsa; Eisenhower High School, Lawton; Pryor Junior High; and Whittier Elementary School, Muskogee. The Schools of Character were chosen by OKchacter.org, Character.org and the state Education Department, and will be recognized by the Oklahoma Legislature in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Tue
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Tue
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Mon
|MattsAbitch
|9
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Mon
|clueless
|1
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Mon
|Killkenny
|3
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|Mon
|copywrite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC