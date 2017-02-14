Schools statewide named Schools of Ch...

Schools statewide named Schools of Character

Six schools from across the state have been named 2017 Oklahoma Schools of Character: Dove Science Academy OKC, Oklahoma City; Dove Science Academy Elementary, Oklahoma City; Dove Science Academy Tulsa; Eisenhower High School, Lawton; Pryor Junior High; and Whittier Elementary School, Muskogee. The Schools of Character were chosen by OKchacter.org, Character.org and the state Education Department, and will be recognized by the Oklahoma Legislature in the spring.

