Road work begins on Monday in Tulsa
This will take place at the 145th East Avenue bridge over Interstate 44. KRMG's told workers will also widen a one-mile stretch of I-44 from four to 6 lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atwood's scamming patrons out of tax exempt pro...
|11 hr
|SapulpaTax Payer
|1
|church of satan
|Sat
|Eternal truth
|108
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|Fri
|Jess
|25
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 9
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 9
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|Feb 9
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Feb 9
|Black Terror
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC