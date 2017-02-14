Restraining Order Derails Meeting With Greenwood Chamber, Members
Dozens showed up to talk about issues they say they've been having with the board for a long time, in hopes of putting them to rest, but the meeting didn't happen. Vanessa Hall-Harper released a statement saying, in part, "The parties have tentatively agreed to seek an alternative resolution" in order to strengthen the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|6 hr
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|11 hr
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|MattsAbitch
|9
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|20 hr
|clueless
|1
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Mon
|Killkenny
|3
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|Mon
|copywrite
|1
|church of satan
|Sat
|Eternal truth
|108
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC