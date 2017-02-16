Refugees From Russia, Burma Arrive In Tulsa
This is first time refugees have come to Tulsa since a federal appeals court stopped President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees. The group said the refugees are coming here to be reunited with their family members who are already living here.
