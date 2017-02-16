Refugees From Russia, Burma Arrive In...

Refugees From Russia, Burma Arrive In Tulsa

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

This is first time refugees have come to Tulsa since a federal appeals court stopped President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees. The group said the refugees are coming here to be reunited with their family members who are already living here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone want roxys 20 hr Luther Heggs 8
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education 21 hr Black Terror 3
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Wed saqi49 185
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Feb 14 Jamie Dudee 10
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... Feb 14 otis 1
News Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09) Feb 13 MattsAbitch 9
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... Feb 13 clueless 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC