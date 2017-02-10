Police: Tulsa Dad Endangers Toddler In Fight With Child's Mom
A Tulsa man is in jail after police said he endangered his 2-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute with her mother. James Beach was booked on complaints of third-degree arson, arson endangering a human life and child endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|Sat
|Eternal truth
|108
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 9
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 9
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|Feb 9
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Feb 9
|Black Terror
|11
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Feb 5
|Chamber member
|42
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|Modern Phart
|184
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC