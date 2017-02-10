Police: Tulsa Dad Endangers Toddler I...

Police: Tulsa Dad Endangers Toddler In Fight With Child's Mom

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A Tulsa man is in jail after police said he endangered his 2-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute with her mother. James Beach was booked on complaints of third-degree arson, arson endangering a human life and child endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan Sat Eternal truth 108
News Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10) Feb 9 bob 7
anyone want roxys Feb 9 Officer Sheldon 6
Amber hiberling Feb 9 Officer Sheldon 2
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Feb 9 Black Terror 11
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Feb 5 Chamber member 42
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Feb 5 Modern Phart 184
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Earthquake
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,057 • Total comments across all topics: 278,806,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC