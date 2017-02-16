Police Arrest Tulsa's Most Wanted Murder Suspect
Byron Terrail Penn, 31, was named the most wanted by TPD in October after they said he shot and killed a security guard who was working security at an event at the Route 66 Event Center. Norman Huntley, 42, was shot several times during a fight outside the event center October 2, 2016, and police said he died the next day.
