Oklahoma domestic altercation, officer-involved shooting leave one dead, one critically injured

1 hr ago

A woman died during an apparent domestic altercation and the man reportedly responsible was critically injured after being shot by an officer who responded, authorities said. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told the Bigheart Times newspaper that authorities about 8:30 a.m. Thursday were called to a domestic disturbance in which a man reportedly fatally shot a woman.

