Oklahoma domestic altercation, officer-involved shooting leave one dead, one critically injured
A woman died during an apparent domestic altercation and the man reportedly responsible was critically injured after being shot by an officer who responded, authorities said. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told the Bigheart Times newspaper that authorities about 8:30 a.m. Thursday were called to a domestic disturbance in which a man reportedly fatally shot a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|17 hr
|Black Terror
|68
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|Wed
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|church of satan
|Wed
|Satans first mate
|109
|Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons
|Tue
|Look at DAT hapi ...
|3
|Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS
|Tue
|New York Times
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Mon
|Officer Sheldon
|9
|City Of Tulsa Considers New Public Nuisance Laws (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|kayla
|44
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC