Oklahoma Aviator's Life Featured In T...

Oklahoma Aviator's Life Featured In Tulsa Library Exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Have you ever heard of James Herman Banning? The Oklahoma native was the first African-American to fly across the transcontinental United States. He did it in his own plane that he built himself, according to Alicia Latimer, African-American Resource Center Coordinator for Tulsa City-County Library System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: 1 min Black Terror 11
anyone want roxys 1 hr higher the better 5
Amber hiberling 1 hr Gottabstupidtofal... 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ? Wed Larry 1
Local Politics Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ? Wed Larry 1
church of satan Feb 7 Eternal truth 107
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Feb 5 Chamber member 42
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Tulsa County was issued at February 09 at 3:11PM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC