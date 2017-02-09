Oklahoma Aviator's Life Featured In Tulsa Library Exhibit
Have you ever heard of James Herman Banning? The Oklahoma native was the first African-American to fly across the transcontinental United States. He did it in his own plane that he built himself, according to Alicia Latimer, African-American Resource Center Coordinator for Tulsa City-County Library System.
