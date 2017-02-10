OK Woman Makes First Court Appearance 18 Months After Fatal Crash
OK Woman Makes First Court Appearance 18 Months After Fatal Cras - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Prosecutors said Kramer was driving the wrong way on the highway in August 2015 and slammed head-on into Mark Alderman on his motorcycle and killed him. Prosecutors didn't originally charge Megan Kramer with manslaughter because they'd been told she was too severely injured.
