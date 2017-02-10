OK Woman Makes First Court Appearance 18 Months After Fatal Crash

OK Woman Makes First Court Appearance 18 Months After Fatal Cras - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Prosecutors said Kramer was driving the wrong way on the highway in August 2015 and slammed head-on into Mark Alderman on his motorcycle and killed him. Prosecutors didn't originally charge Megan Kramer with manslaughter because they'd been told she was too severely injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.