OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls ...

OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls For Residential Care Facilities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls For Residential Care Facili - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Pam Fisher said on her second visit to Branding Brook, she knew she was going to have to move her son, yet again. The state ordered Robyn McKinney to shut down last fall after learning she was running an unlicensed facility, but, she was still running it when deputies arrested McKinney for assaulting a client.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP 19 min American 1
News Antonio Jones Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jun '09) Fri Kraziejane 17
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Feb 1 hey 169
I can't let go is stupid Feb 1 Eternal truth 29
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... Feb 1 astuteassumptions... 1
Turley Children's Home (May '07) Jan 31 Susanntexas2 52
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... Jan 31 emergency 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,459 • Total comments across all topics: 278,552,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC