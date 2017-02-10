OK Immigrant Advocacy Group Says They Feel Misunderstood By Public
OK Immigrant Advocacy Group Says They Feel Misunderstood By Publ - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The members of Dream Act actually call themselves dreamers - they dream of equality and brighter futures for themselves and for their families. Jordan Mazariegos came to the United States as a kid in 1996 and said he's felt like he was part of Oklahoma ever since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|16 hr
|Eternal truth
|108
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|Thu
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|Thu
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Thu
|Black Terror
|11
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Feb 5
|Chamber member
|42
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|Modern Phart
|184
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC