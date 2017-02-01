OK Energy Producers Believe Pruitt Ca...

OK Energy Producers Believe Pruitt Can Bring Balance As EPA Head

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Pruitt, the Oklahoma Attorney General, was well known for suing the agency he's been nominated to lead - but Oklahoma oil producers say that's not the full story. They say he was suing EPA to follow its own direction instead of what they believe was an agency that always gave in to environmental groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 2 hr hey 169
I can't let go is stupid 6 hr Eternal truth 29
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... 9 hr astuteassumptions... 1
Turley Children's Home (May '07) 18 hr Susanntexas2 52
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... 21 hr emergency 1
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Jan 27 Rob Roy 41
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Jan 26 RacistRapistDonald 2
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC