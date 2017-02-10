North Tulsans Bused To Save A Lot Grocery Store For First-Hand Look
North Tulsans Bused To Save A Lot Grocery Store For First-Hand L - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com It's a bumpy ride getting from north Tulsa to west Tulsa, but it was worth it for the group of people that piled on the bus. A group of veterans owns the Save A Lot in west Tulsa and they want to build one in north Tulsa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|20 hr
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|22 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|22 hr
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Thu
|Black Terror
|11
|Do you approve of Dan Kirby as ?
|Feb 8
|Larry
|1
|Do you approve of David Brumbaugh as ?
|Feb 8
|Larry
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 7
|Eternal truth
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC