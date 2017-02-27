News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 11:41 a.m. CST
Recent surveys indicate that teachers at Tulsa Public Schools are leaving their jobs mostly because of low pay. Two surveys were conducted by the school district to figure out why educators were resigning.
