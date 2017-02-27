Nationwide Search For Miss. Murder Su...

Nationwide Search For Miss. Murder Suspect Comes To OK

17 hrs ago

Oklahoma law officials are on the lookout for 28-year-old Mississippi murder suspect Alex Deaton who may be in the state after fleeing Mississippi. Deaton is wanted for murder and aggravated assault, charges that stem from Rankin County, Miss.

Tulsa, OK

