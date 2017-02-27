Nationwide Search For Miss. Murder Suspect Comes To OK
Oklahoma law officials are on the lookout for 28-year-old Mississippi murder suspect Alex Deaton who may be in the state after fleeing Mississippi. Deaton is wanted for murder and aggravated assault, charges that stem from Rankin County, Miss.
