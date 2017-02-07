Muskogee Investigators Going Through Evidence In Child Sex Ring Case

Muskogee Investigators Going Through Evidence In Child Sex Ring - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The case, police say, swamped investigators with the amount of pornography created, sent and received by Zackery Perry; now, investigators have connected Melissa Skelton to the case. Officer Lincoln Anderson with the Muskogee Police Department said, "Once they started processing the electronic side of the case, then that led them to where they got to Friday with a search warrant and arrest warrant."

