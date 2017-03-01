Multiple Tulsa murder suspects get trial dates
Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Becky Johnson says Alejandro Guzman and Jose Flores-Nolasco pleaded not guilty recently and their trial is scheduled to begin in June. "It's pretty standard to plead not guilty at this stage of the game," Johnson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|update
|171
|AARP free income tax preparation at Sapulpa Lib... (Jan '12)
|Tue
|Erivk
|2
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Tue
|Sensemaker
|3
|church of satan
|Mon
|Eternal truth
|110
|Kelli Kimberly Parks
|Feb 26
|WadeStaff1
|2
|Need update on Ronnie Dale Pollard, Jr.... (Feb '16)
|Feb 26
|spree
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC