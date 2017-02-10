Multiple people arrested during sobri...

Multiple people arrested during sobriety checkpoint

11 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted late Saturday night and into Sunday morning near 8th and Cincinnati. Tulsa police say 246 vehicles were checked between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. "Members of the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office participated in the enforcement, TPD said.

Tulsa, OK

