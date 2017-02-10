Multiple people arrested during sobriety checkpoint
The sobriety checkpoint was conducted late Saturday night and into Sunday morning near 8th and Cincinnati. Tulsa police say 246 vehicles were checked between 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. "Members of the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office participated in the enforcement, TPD said.
