Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Punishment For Child Murderers
Tulsa dentist, Bert Franklin is on trial for baby Lincoln's murder but the longest sentence he could possibly face is life in prison. Lincoln's mother created a petition asking to add child murder as a qualifier for capital punishment in the state.
Tulsa dentist, Bert Franklin is on trial for baby Lincoln's murder but the longest sentence he could possibly face is life in prison. Lincoln's mother created a petition asking to add child murder as a qualifier for capital punishment in the state.
#1 18 hrs ago
Had she not had a camera inside the home when her married boy-toy drop kicked her child, she'd be the one on trial for murder, not him. Remember, women are incarcerated at twice the rate of all other states there.
Death penalty sells media spots and promotes useless DAs agendas. They'd go broke buying the lethal serum in Okla. since you are among the most abusive towards children of all the states.
