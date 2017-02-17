Mistrial Declared In Former Tulsa Cop's Second Murder Trial
Jurors deliberated for 8 and a half hours, before the judge declared the mistrial early Saturday. The court said the jurors could not unanimously agree on a guilty verdict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|tulsaTRANSITsux
|12
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Wed
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 15
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|MattsAbitch
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC