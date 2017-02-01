Man Arrested On Several Complaints Of...

Man Arrested On Several Complaints Of Burglary In Osage County

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

An Osage County man was taken into custody after the Osage County Sheriff's Office responded to several burglary calls Tuesday morning in the Bowring/Whippoorwill area. Josh William Strom was arrested on several complaints of knowingly holding stolen property and several counts of burglary, according to the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antonio Jones Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jun '09) 11 hr Kraziejane 17
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Feb 1 hey 169
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... Feb 1 astuteassumptions... 1
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... Jan 31 emergency 1
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Jan 27 Rob Roy 41
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Jan 26 RacistRapistDonald 2
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Jan 24 Chamber member 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC