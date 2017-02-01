Man Arrested On Several Complaints Of Burglary In Osage County
An Osage County man was taken into custody after the Osage County Sheriff's Office responded to several burglary calls Tuesday morning in the Bowring/Whippoorwill area. Josh William Strom was arrested on several complaints of knowingly holding stolen property and several counts of burglary, according to the sheriff's office.
