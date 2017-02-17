Man Apologizes for Starting Rogers County Grass Fire
A homeowner has come forward taking the blame for starting a 700 acre grass fire Thursday near Oologah-Talala in Rogers County. Troy McClain spoke to the News On 6 late Thursday and says he's going around to each home in his area apologizing for the fire.
