Man Apologizes for Starting Rogers County Grass Fire

A homeowner has come forward taking the blame for starting a 700 acre grass fire Thursday near Oologah-Talala in Rogers County. Troy McClain spoke to the News On 6 late Thursday and says he's going around to each home in his area apologizing for the fire.

