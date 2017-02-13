Leader Of Tulsa Child Sex Trafficking Ring Pleads Guilty
U.S. Attorney Danny Williams said, "To finally get to this point, to get the main person, really, justice has been done." "Joshua Harring was the leader in this sex trafficking operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|2 hr
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|7 hr
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|11 hr
|MattsAbitch
|9
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|16 hr
|clueless
|1
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Mon
|Killkenny
|3
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|Mon
|copywrite
|1
|church of satan
|Sat
|Eternal truth
|108
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC