Judge Halts Jury Selection In Trial Of Former Tulsa Cop

A judge halted jury selection Wednesday in the second murder trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler after Kepler's attorney made a request to have the contents tested of a baggie found in Jeremey Lake's pocket the night he was shot. Prosecutors said when Tulsa police went to the evidence room to look for the baggie last week, they realized it had been turned over to Lake's girlfriend, Lisa Kepler, along with the rest of Lake's personal belongings.

