Iran Issues Dire Warning To Enemies Who Don't 'Walk The Line'
Iran Issues Dire Warning To Enemies Who Don't 'Walk The Line' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Iran's missiles will come down on the country's enemies if they do wrong, a senior commander in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard was quoted as saying in a Saturday report from the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, chief of the Guard's airspace division, said: "If the enemy does not walk the line, our missiles come down on them."
