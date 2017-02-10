Houston hits 12 3-pointers in 73-64 w...

Houston hits 12 3-pointers in 73-64 win over Tulsa

Rob Gray Jr. hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Damyean Dotson added three 3s and 24 points, and Houston beat Tulsa 73-64 on Saturday night for its fifth straight victory. Wes VanBeck scored nine points - all on 3-pointers - for Houston , which hit 12 of 27 from distance.

