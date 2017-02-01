Group Urging Tulsa Students To Apply ...

Group Urging Tulsa Students To Apply For College Financial Aid

Tulsa-area high school students leave an estimated $15 million in scholarship money unclaimed by not filling out a key piece of paperwork. It's a new partnership between the city and schools that has Mayor G.T. Bynum urging students to at least try for college financial aid.

