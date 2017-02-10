Full Interview: Community talks Green...

Full Interview: Community talks Greenwood District nearly a century after 1921 Tulsa race riot

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan 22 hr Eternal truth 108
News Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10) Thu bob 7
anyone want roxys Thu Officer Sheldon 6
Amber hiberling Thu Officer Sheldon 2
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Thu Black Terror 11
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Feb 5 Chamber member 42
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Feb 5 Modern Phart 184
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC