Fugitive May Be In Tahlequah Or Tulsa, DOC Director States
Department of Corrections officials believe a fugitive who has been on the run for two years may be in the Tulsa and Tahlequah areas. Edmund Owens, 37, is one of the top 15 fugitives in eastern Oklahoma, according to a release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
