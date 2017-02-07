Fourth Grader Gives Special Valentine's Day Presents To Classmates
Fourth Grader Gives Special Valentine's Day Presents To Classmat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com He wrote to Rustic Cuff owner Jill Donovan and even offered to give some of his allowance money to help pay for it. Back in November, fourth grader Will Dean came up with the idea to make sure every girl in his class got something special for Valentine's Day.
