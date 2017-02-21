Former Tulsa Mayor Behind New Idea To Limit Wastewater
A new directive from the corporation commission targets 654 wells that inject wastewater into the Arbuckle formation that lies beneath northern Oklahoma. "What we've learned is it's not an individual well, it's the total volume of water going into the Arbuckle," said Tim Baker, Director OCC Oil and Gas Conservation Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|20 hr
|OK is KraKKervill...
|3
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|Wed
|Black Terror
|68
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|Feb 22
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 22
|Satans first mate
|109
|Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons
|Feb 21
|Look at DAT hapi ...
|3
|Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS
|Feb 21
|New York Times
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 20
|Officer Sheldon
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC