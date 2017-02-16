Former Tulsa Cop Charged With Murder Takes The Stand
The defense started presenting its case in the murder trial of Shannon Kepler. Kepler is a former Tulsa police officer charged with killing his daughter's boyfriend in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone want roxys
|23 hr
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Wed
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Wed
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|MattsAbitch
|9
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Feb 13
|clueless
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC