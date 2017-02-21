Fire Weather Warning issued February 23 at 3:59PM CST expiring...
OKZ049-053>055-059-060-064>066-071-073>075-240100- /O.CON.KTSA.FW.W.0006.000000T0000Z-170224T0100Z/ Pushmataha-Choctaw-Osage-Washington OK-Pawnee-Tulsa-Creek- Okfuskee-Okmulgee-McIntosh-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer- 359 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS... * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Tulsa, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, and Latimer counties. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 miles an hour with gusts to 35 miles an hour.
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|22 min
|pissedoff
|2
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|Wed
|Black Terror
|68
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|Wed
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|church of satan
|Wed
|Satans first mate
|109
|Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons
|Feb 21
|Look at DAT hapi ...
|3
|Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS
|Feb 21
|New York Times
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 20
|Officer Sheldon
|9
