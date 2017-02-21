Fire Weather Warning issued February 23 at 3:59PM CST expiring...

OKZ049-053>055-059-060-064>066-071-073>075-240100- /O.CON.KTSA.FW.W.0006.000000T0000Z-170224T0100Z/ Pushmataha-Choctaw-Osage-Washington OK-Pawnee-Tulsa-Creek- Okfuskee-Okmulgee-McIntosh-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer- 359 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS... * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Tulsa, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, and Latimer counties. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 miles an hour with gusts to 35 miles an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.