Federal investigation uncovers multi-million dollar drug ring out of Tulsa auto shops

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Federal law enforcement raided the Elite Auto Group and R&R Auto Group Thursday, and they say a criminal organization was running millions of dollars in meth and heroin through the businesses. Documents show 11 people known to call themselves "DTO" are accused of running a $4 million drug business out of the two separate auto shops.

