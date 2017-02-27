Federal investigation uncovers multi-million dollar drug ring out of Tulsa auto shops
Federal law enforcement raided the Elite Auto Group and R&R Auto Group Thursday, and they say a criminal organization was running millions of dollars in meth and heroin through the businesses. Documents show 11 people known to call themselves "DTO" are accused of running a $4 million drug business out of the two separate auto shops.
