Fallin tax proposals face rocky road in Oklahoma Legislature

Gov. Mary Fallin's ambitious proposal to expand Oklahoma's sales tax to dozens of services to help balance the budget and raise teacher pay appears on life support just two weeks into the legislative session as her fellow Republicans quickly distance themselves from it. Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, a likely candidate for governor in 2018, resigned his position on Fallin's cabinet over the proposal last week, and other potential candidates for governor and rank-and-file GOP House members have panned the plan as a non-starter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.