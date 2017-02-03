Dumping Trash On Public Land Could Lead To Fines, Jail Time - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com A heaping pile of trash sits on the banks of the river near 131st and Sheridan - an area surrounded by high-dollar homes that overlook the water. Game Warden Carlos Gomez said if it's your trash, even if you have paid someone else to take a landfill, if it's dumped on public land, you could still get the ticket.

