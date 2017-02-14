Dementia Diagnosis Doesn't Stop Tulsa Couple From Celebrating Valentine's Day
Dementia Diagnosis Doesn't Stop Tulsa Couple From Celebrating Va - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Jean and Raul Cantu met nearly 20 years ago at a seniors dance, and she said they almost immediately had chemistry. Jean and Raul Cantu met nearly 20 years ago at a seniors dance, and she said they almost immediately had chemistry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|13 hr
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|18 hr
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|MattsAbitch
|9
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Mon
|clueless
|1
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Mon
|Killkenny
|3
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|Mon
|copywrite
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 11
|Eternal truth
|108
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC