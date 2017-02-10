Company Car Goes Off Ledge On Tulsa's...

Company Car Goes Off Ledge On Tulsa's Cherry Street

11 hrs ago

A car rolled off a ledge in a parking lot at 15th and Peoria Sunday. It happened in the parking lot of Jason's Deli around 12:30 p.m. The driver said she was about to back out but put the car in neutral, and it rolled off the ledge.

