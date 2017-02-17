Colorado Murder Warrant Issued For Ma...

Colorado Murder Warrant Issued For Man After Body Found In Okmulgee

13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Colorado Murder Warrant Issued For Man After Body Found In Okmul - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Police in Boulder, Colorado say they served a first-degree murder warrant to a man who may be connected to the discovery of a woman's body in a suitcase outside the Walmart gas station Wednesday afternoon. Okmulgee Police say an employee at the Murphy's gas station at the Okmulgee Walmart found the suitcase in the dumpster around 2:30 p.m. on February 15, 2017.

