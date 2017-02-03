Chemical Plant Fire At Tulsa's Port Of Catoosa
Authorities say the initial call about the fire came in at 3:30 a.m. The Tulsa and Verdigris Fire Departments responded as well as Rogers County Emergency Management and the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters have yet to put any water on the fire, because they say chemicals stored at the plant react to water.
