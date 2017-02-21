Centennial Of Tulsa Race Riot Seen As Opportunity
Almost 100 years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot demolished "Black Wall Street" - the history is still easy to miss, even if you're standing right where it happened. A group of community leaders want to retell the story so it is never forgotten but also turn that race riot story into something positive.
