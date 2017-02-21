Centennial Of Tulsa Race Riot Seen As...

Centennial Of Tulsa Race Riot Seen As Opportunity

11 hrs ago

Almost 100 years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot demolished "Black Wall Street" - the history is still easy to miss, even if you're standing right where it happened. A group of community leaders want to retell the story so it is never forgotten but also turn that race riot story into something positive.

