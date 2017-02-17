Catoosa restaurant fires 12 after Day Without Immigrants protest
A Catoosa restaurant fired 12 people after the "Day Without Immigrants" protest. Management said the former employees did not show up to work or call in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|17 hr
|tulsaTRANSITsux
|12
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 15
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Feb 15
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Feb 15
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|MattsAbitch
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC