Carjacking victim robbed outside Dollar General store
A carjacking victim has her car returned to her within minutes by Tulsa police, but her cell phone and wallet are still missing. The victim was caught outdoors around 10 p.m. Monday at the Dollar General store at 10800 East 11 Street.
