Broken Arrow Family Continues To Search For Missing Girl
A 16-year-old Broken Arrow girl has been missing for more than a year and the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children said her family is still searching for her to bring her home. Tysheona Lyles was last seen February 11, 2016, in Broken Arrow but she may travel to areas to areas in Tulsa.
