Betty Shelby Expected In Tulsa Courtroom Wednesday
Court documents show Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is due in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 1. The judge could rule on a request from Shelby's attorneys to drop the charges due to insufficient evidence. Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter for shooting Terence Crutcher last September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|hey
|169
|I can't let go is stupid
|10 hr
|Eternal truth
|29
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|14 hr
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|Turley Children's Home (May '07)
|23 hr
|Susanntexas2
|52
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|Tue
|emergency
|1
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC