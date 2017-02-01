Betty Shelby Expected In Tulsa Courtr...

Betty Shelby Expected In Tulsa Courtroom Wednesday

11 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Court documents show Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is due in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 1. The judge could rule on a request from Shelby's attorneys to drop the charges due to insufficient evidence. Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter for shooting Terence Crutcher last September.

Tulsa, OK

