Arraignment For Man Facing Tulsa Manslaughter Charges Postponed
Steven Wade Jameson of Stillwater was back in a Tulsa courtroom briefly Wednesday morning for the first time since a judge let him withdraw his guilty plea two weeks ago. Jameson was at the courthouse for his arraignment in a case that has dragged on for nearly seven years.
